WSDOT prepares for poor road conditions across Snoqualmie Pass as more snow is expected

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along the Cascades from the Canadian Border through south King County from now until Friday morning. The system could dump a foot or more of fresh snow for elevations above 1,000 feet.

FOX 13 spoke with travelers trying to stay ahead of treacherous conditions on Thursday.

"I haven’t had very many traction problems, but it definitely has been picking up with the snow," said McKenna Secrist. "I have not seen this much snow in the Pass when I’ve been driving through it recently."

Chain requirements were put up for trucks heading eastbound Thursday morning, though conditions were certainly slick westbound too, where a semi crashed on I-90 a few miles east of North Bend.

Officials say motorists need to make sure they are not driving too fast for the conditions and be prepared for long stoppages all weekend.

"It’s especially important for drivers to follow the chain requirement. It's especially important for drivers to follow the speed limit," said Summer Derrey with WSDOT Communications. "We’re expecting quite a bit of snow at least through Sunday. We’re asking drivers to be extra prepared, pack their car kit, get all their essentials that they’ll need."

Cheryl Beedle said she would have rather stayed off the pass entirely, if she could.

"Just coming west headed from Bellingham, this is probably pretty much the deepest snow I’ve encountered so far," Beadle said. "Maybe have to spend the night in a hotel, if we had to, but [I] need to get to Spokane."

WSDOT plow crews have been working the lanes in tandem, clearing the snow as quickly as possible. They’re getting safety support from the Washington State Patrol. Troopers are out ticketing drivers who ignore the traction requirements. Those traction requirement tickets are not cheap; drivers found to be in violation could pay up to a $500 fine.

WSDOT expects road conditions to get worse Thursday night.

"We are putting chemicals on the highway to reduce the risk of icing up, however, we are concerned about that especially in the overnight hours as temps are certainly going to drop," said Derrey. "Less visibility at times for sure, heavier snow showers, more intense snow showers and so even though we’re shifting into spring mode, winter is not over yet."

WSDOT says they will have extra crews this weekend and be extra prepared to tackle the storm.