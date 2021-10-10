Expand / Collapse search

More sailings canceled as Washington State Ferries grapples with crew shortage

By FOX 13 News Staff
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries has been forced to cancel more sailings and change schedules this weekend due to a severe crew shortage.

WSF put out a memo detailing the alternate service schedule for Sunday:

  • Anacortes/San Juan Islands: two-boat service
  • San Juan Islands Interisland vessel: regular weekend service
  • Port Townsend/Coupeville: one-boat service
  • Mukilteo/Clinton: one-boat service
  • Edmonds/Kingston: one-boat service
  • Seattle/Bainbridge: one-boat service
  • Seattle/Bremerton: one-boat service
  • Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: two-boat service
  • Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah: service suspended

Additionally, the #3 Samish is out of service through Sunday due to a lack of Coast Guard qualified crew. This cancels the following sailings:

  • 6:20 a.m.—Anacortes to Lopez & Friday Harbor
  • 8:05 a.m.—Friday Harbor to Anacortes
  • 9:30 a.m.—Anacortes to Friday Harbor
  • 11:05 a.m.—Friday Harbor to Anacortes
  • 12:35 p.m.—Anacortes to Lopez
  • 1:35 p.m.—Lopez to Anacortes
  • 2:40 p.m.—Anacortes to Friday Harbor
  • 4:15 p.m.—Friday Harbor to Lopez & Anacortes
  • 6:00 p.m.—Anacortes to Lopez & Friday Harbor
  • 7:45 p.m.—Friday Harbor to Lopez & Anacortes

WSF has also closed any new reservations for travel in the San Juan Islands for the weekend.

