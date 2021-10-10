More sailings canceled as Washington State Ferries grapples with crew shortage
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Ferries has been forced to cancel more sailings and change schedules this weekend due to a severe crew shortage.
WSF put out a memo detailing the alternate service schedule for Sunday:
- Anacortes/San Juan Islands: two-boat service
- San Juan Islands Interisland vessel: regular weekend service
- Port Townsend/Coupeville: one-boat service
- Mukilteo/Clinton: one-boat service
- Edmonds/Kingston: one-boat service
- Seattle/Bainbridge: one-boat service
- Seattle/Bremerton: one-boat service
- Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth: two-boat service
- Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah: service suspended
Additionally, the #3 Samish is out of service through Sunday due to a lack of Coast Guard qualified crew. This cancels the following sailings:
- 6:20 a.m.—Anacortes to Lopez & Friday Harbor
- 8:05 a.m.—Friday Harbor to Anacortes
- 9:30 a.m.—Anacortes to Friday Harbor
- 11:05 a.m.—Friday Harbor to Anacortes
- 12:35 p.m.—Anacortes to Lopez
- 1:35 p.m.—Lopez to Anacortes
- 2:40 p.m.—Anacortes to Friday Harbor
- 4:15 p.m.—Friday Harbor to Lopez & Anacortes
- 6:00 p.m.—Anacortes to Lopez & Friday Harbor
- 7:45 p.m.—Friday Harbor to Lopez & Anacortes
WSF has also closed any new reservations for travel in the San Juan Islands for the weekend.
