More sailings canceled as Washington State Ferries grapples with crew shortage

article

Washington State Ferries has been forced to cancel more sailings and change schedules this weekend due to a severe crew shortage.

WSF put out a memo detailing the alternate service schedule for Sunday:

Anacortes/San Juan Islands : two-boat service

San Juan Islands Interisland vessel : regular weekend service

Port Townsend/Coupeville : one-boat service

Mukilteo/Clinton : one-boat service

Edmonds/Kingston : one-boat service

Seattle/Bainbridge : one-boat service

Seattle/Bremerton : one-boat service

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth : two-boat service

Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah: service suspended

Additionally, the #3 Samish is out of service through Sunday due to a lack of Coast Guard qualified crew. This cancels the following sailings:

6:20 a.m.—Anacortes to Lopez & Friday Harbor

8:05 a.m.—Friday Harbor to Anacortes

9:30 a.m.—Anacortes to Friday Harbor

11:05 a.m.—Friday Harbor to Anacortes

12:35 p.m.—Anacortes to Lopez

1:35 p.m.—Lopez to Anacortes

2:40 p.m.—Anacortes to Friday Harbor

4:15 p.m.—Friday Harbor to Lopez & Anacortes

6:00 p.m.—Anacortes to Lopez & Friday Harbor

7:45 p.m.—Friday Harbor to Lopez & Anacortes

WSF has also closed any new reservations for travel in the San Juan Islands for the weekend.

RELATED: Washington State Ferries forced to cancel several sailings due to staff shortage

READ MORE: Staffing shortages disrupts ferry service near Anacortes

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram