More rain, flooding on the way for Western Washington

Western Washington got a few hours of break from the rain Friday night into Saturday, but the wet weather, and some people are getting prepared for the possibility of more flooding.

Flood waters forced the closure of Tolt River Road NE in the Carnation area of King County on Friday.

Finding a detour is always a headache for drivers, but for people who live on the road, the flooding causes some concern.

"You just don’t know; better safe than sorry," said Kerry Dochow.

Dochow lives along Tolt River Road.

Friday night, he prepared for the possibility of high waters reaching his property. Luckily, the flooding only reached his back fence.

He says living in this area flooding is something you always expect, but can never predict.

"We may have a dozen {flooding events} that happen in a year, and have to move it {referring to his property like vehicles, pets} a dozen times, but how many are that big where we have to actually worry about it," he said.

The Tolt River Road was back open Saturday, but about a dozen other roads remained closed in King County. The majority in the Carnation areas.

