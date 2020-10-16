More movie theaters reopening Friday in Washington state

Moviegoers can rejoice as several theaters are opening back up Friday in Washington state.

While we are all yearning for some entertainment these days, safety is still top of mind for us all right now, and Cinemark is doing what it can to make sure you and your family are safe if you chose to see a show.

You can expect at theaters to have staggered showtimes, limited capacity to ensure social distancing and face coverings are required. You can remove them to eat, but they do ask that you put your mask back on when you’re not snacking.

Theaters will be sanitized between each show. Cinemark also rolled out what it’s calling “seat buffering technology” so when you book your ticket, it will automatically block seats next to your party to make sure you are distant from other parties. A chief clean and safety monitor will also be staffed to ensure protocols are being enforced.

You can also book private watch parties for your group of up to 20 people starting at $99.

The theaters have scaled back hours right now as there isn’t as much demand with not as many new releases. However, they are doing what they’re calling “come back classics” and for the month of October, you can catch “Frght Nights” where shows like Nightmare before Christmas and Hocus Pocus will be playing. And if you need a little more of a scare, Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street will also be on the big screen this month.

Cinemark Theaters aren’t the only ones opening today. Others like AMC are also welcoming guests back to several locations across western Washington.

Safety protocols are also in place to keep moviegoers safe while enjoying the show.

Cinemark Theaters reopening:

Bellevue - Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas

Bellevue - Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square - Dine-In 21+

Federal Way - Century Federal Way and XD

Olympia - Century Olympia

Tacoma - Century Point Ruston and XD

Walla Walla - Cinemark Grand Cinemas (formerly Hallett Grand Cinemas 12)

AMC Theaters reopening: