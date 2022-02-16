More flights report laser strikes near Sea-Tac

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a dozen flight crews reported laser sightings near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday night.

Officials said crews reported "being illuminated by a green laser" between 6:18-8:22 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the FAA has contacted local authorities.

The FAA shared the timeline of the reported laser incidents:

Delta Air Lines Flight 680, a Boeing B739 at 1,400 feet altitude approximately three miles north-northwest of the airport

Southwest Airlines Flight 1668, Boeing B737 at 2,200 feet altitude approximately six miles north-northwest of the airport

Alaska Airlines Flight 792, a Boeing B739 at 800 feet altitude approximately one mile from the airport

Alaska Airlines Flight 3, a Boeing B738 at 1,500 feet altitude three miles from the airport

Sky West Airlines Flight 3593, an Embraer E75L at 2,000 feet altitude approximately four miles south-southeast of the airport

Alaska Airlines Flight 64, a Boeing B737 at 1,600 feet altitude approximately three miles south-southeast of the airport

Alaska Airlines Flight 1430, a Boeing B739 at 15,500 feet altitude approximately 34 miles south of the airport

Delta Air Lines Flight 452, a Boeing B752 at 1,600 feet altitude approximately two and a half-mile southeast of the airport

Sky West Airlines Flight 3516, an Embraer E75L at 800 feet altitude approximately one mile north-northwest of the airport

Alaska Airlines Flight 126, a Boeing B738 at 900 feet altitude approximately one mile south-southeast of the airport

Horizon Airlines Flight 2223, a De Havilland DH8D at 800 feet altitude approximately one mile north-northwest of the airport

Horizon Airlines Flight 2084, an Embraer E75L at 800 feet altitude approximately one mile north-northwest of the airport

This comes after more than 30 flights were hit with lasers near the airport within the last few weeks.

FOX 13 News reached out to the King County Sheriff's Office if there will be extra patrols. The department said it would not be staffing additional patrols but is operating with heightened awareness.

The FAA said people who shine lasers at an aircraft can face fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

