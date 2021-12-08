Eastbound lanes of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass reopened

Eastbound lanes of I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass have reopened following several closures on Thursday.

After being closed for several hours on Wednesday, portions of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass were closed again on Thursday.

Eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed earlier Thursday morning just west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit due to multiple spinouts and heavy snow. As of 10:20 a.m., both east and westbound lanes had reopened.

Chains were still required except for vehicles with all-wheel or 4-wheel drive. Visibility was pour because of the heavy snow.

Just a day earlier, WSDOT closed eastbound I-90 just west of the summit after cars and an Amazon delivery truck spun out on the Interstate. Officials said vehicles were spinning out because some drivers are not chaining up or using snow tires.

Stevens Pass (US Highway 2) was open with traction tires required. Chains required for vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight and oversize vehicles were prohibited Thursday. Compact snow and ice were on the road.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan said more snow was expected Thursday through the weekend in the Cascades.

This storm will bring our first dumping of snow to Stevens pass, but the system will cause snow levels to rise to about 3,000 feet or higher, which will make the forecast for Snoqualmie Pass a little more difficult. 2 to 3 feet of new snow is expected at Stevens Pass, with the possibility for more of a rain, freezing rain, and snow mix at Snoqualmie pass, especially in the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: