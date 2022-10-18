Moose mayhem: Battle captured on video as duo spar in Colorado driveway

Two bull moose went buck wild last week in a Colorado driveway as a family watched the spectacle unfold from the safety of their Steamboat Springs home.

Charley Lodwick captured the Oct. 12 fight on video as the battling pair bashed into a parked vehicle, sending a wing mirror flying. The mayhem continued moments later after one moose ended up in the back of a pickup truck, FOX Weather reports.

Lodwick’s mother, Sunshine Owens, said the family came outside to watch the sparring after hearing the commotion.

FOX 31 in Denver reports the video also caught the attention of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, reminding others that moose are in the middle of the rutting season and can become very aggressive, especially when it comes to claiming a female.

Two aggressive moose showed scant regard for a family’s parked vehicles when they brought their fight crashing into a Steamboat Springs driveway recently. (Charley Lodwick via Storyful)

The breeding season, or rut, begins in mid- to late September and runs through October, according to CPW .

Bulls begin breeding activities by setting up territories and attract cows by calling with a low grunting sound that resonates across the willow bottoms. Both bulls and cows are aggressive during the breeding season, with bulls often fighting head to head until the dominant bull drives off, injures or even kills the challenger.