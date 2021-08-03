Seattle's Montlake Bridge to temporarily close
SEATTLE - The Montlake Bridge near The University of Washington will be closed to vehicles from August 9 through Sept. 3.
Pedestrian access will continue to stay open and boat traffic will also remain. Drivers will be rerouted to State Route 520 and I-5.
As part of a two-phase project, maintenance crews will be replacing all 84 panels of the bridge that has not been worked on for over 20 years.
Photo credit: WSDOT
The bridge's rehabilitation will continue in its second phase over five weekends during fall 2021. Access will be restricted to all pedestrians and drivers at that time.
