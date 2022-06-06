Months of work to close lanes of SR-7 in Spanaway, Tacoma as crews replace 10 miles of old asphalt

Starting Monday, road crews will begin replacing 10 miles of worn-down asphalt along State Route 7 in Spanaway and Tacoma.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, work will run from June through August. Crews will work between 7 p.m.–6 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 7:30 p.m.–9 a.m. Fridays.

Work will be on the right lane of northbound SR 7 from SR-507 to 169th Street in Spanaway, and on the right lanes of northbound and southbound SR 7 from SR 512 to South 38th Street in Tacoma.

Drivers are urged to watch their speed and give crews room to work.

WSDOT says this $2.6 million project will help preserve the highway for the coming years.