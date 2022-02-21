Montana man receives lifetime hunting ban after illegally killing trophy moose

article

No more hunting for this man.

State officials in Montana issued a lifetime hunting ban to a man who pled guilty to multiple charges related to the killing of a trophy moose in 2019. The sentence also included multiple fines, a suspended prison sentence and a temporary suspension of fishing privileges.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department posted news of the ban on its Facebook page.

The post also included a photo of Game Warden Josh Leonard holding the moose's antlers, which measured 56 inches wide and had a net score of 145.

The investigation into the incident began in 2019 after FWP wardens were notified about a dead moose east of Townsend, according to the post. The officers discovered the dead moose with its head removed, but with all of the meat still on the body. An investigation of the area revealed distinctive tire tracks and boot prints in the area.

"In April 2020, wardens received another tip of someone who possessed moose antlers he claimed to have found in the same area where the moose carcass was discovered," the post continues. "Wardens executed a search warrant and discovered the antlers, as well as boots and tires that matched the tracks at the kill site. During an interview with wardens, the man confessed to killing the moose."

After pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a game animal, hunting without a valid license and waste of a game animal, Shiloh Berry, 41, received a lifetime ban from hunting and trapping in Montana, according to local reports.

His sentence also included fines totaling $12,100, a suspended five-year prison sentence and a loss of fishing privileges for three years.



