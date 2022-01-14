Monster Jam opens this weekend at Tacoma Dome

Engines will be revving all weekend as monster truck drivers put on a show at the Tacoma Dome for the 30th Monster Jam.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday It's also the 40th anniversary of Grave Digger.

Fans can catch up with some of their favorite drivers at pit parties before the shows.

You can also expect to see some great tricks, according to event organizers.

Bernard Lyght drives Megalodon and said even though the engines roar quite loudly, he can still hear the fans and he loves to hear them cheering just as loudly.

"We have a lot of fans that are coming out that are super excited but us as the drivers and the athletes, we stay super excited to throw it down on these tracks. We're here at the Tacoma Dome and this is one of the biggest venues that we get to do our thing on and we cannot wait to get out there," Lyght said.

The event runs from Friday until Sunday.

"I am feeling nothing but excitement. A little bit of nervousness, but that's always a good thing, too. This is one of the biggest venues that we get to perform in each season and we cannot wait to throw it down tonight. It is going to be one heck of an event," Lyght said.

Organizers said about 4,000 yards worth of dirt was trucked in to the Tacoma Dome to transform the space.

"We take these arenas and make them something completely different from what they start out as. We go to hockey arenas, we go to basketball courts and stuff like that and we just completely cover them in dirt and have a great time," Lyght said.

Lyght also said they take safety very seriously and have safety checks and protocols in place.

"Absolutely. Yes. From our fire suit to our helmets, everything is, of course, fire retardant and stuff like that," he said. "Things can happen but we have so much control and we go over the safety every time before we get into these trucks."

Lyght said they also have RIIs, or Radio Ignition Interruptors, which can shut down the trucks at any moment.

You can find more information about event times and tickets here.

