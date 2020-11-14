Monroe teacher’s union rejects expanding in-person learning for 1st graders, negotiations to continue

The Monroe Education Association announced Saturday morning its members voted against the Monroe School District’s planned expansion for in-person instruction.

First-grade students were scheduled to return to campuses on Monday. The students were to alternate distance learning and classroom instruction, but the MEA announced in a press release that its members rejected the district’s plan.

“The district released a premature plan to parents knowing that it violated the district’s own contract and that it was asking teachers to violate our contract as well,” MEA President Robyn Hayashi said in a press release.

“We are declining to do that, especially with the dramatic increase in pandemic infections occurring right now.”The union’s vote comes days after the district revealed dozens of kindergarteners and several staff members were told by county health officials to quarantine after a potential exposure to COVID-19.

After the MEA’s announcement, a district spokesperson told Q13 News, “At this time the School Board has not taken any action. The Monroe School District will continue to meet with the Monroe Education Association throughout the weekend.”

Amid Friday's vote, Kindergartners and some special needs students will continue attending classes at school.