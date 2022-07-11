Monroe SD seeking public input in search for interim superintendent

While it’s not clear whether Monroe School District’s superintendent will ever return to the district following a series of controversies, a spokesperson for the district made clear on Monday that an interim superintendent will run the district in 2022-23.

Dr. Justin Blasko was placed on leave in December 2021 amid an outcry from community members over how he had handled racism within the district. The complaints came to a head during a winter school board meeting, which led to additional concerns about his leadership and alleged inappropriate behavior.

An outside investigator came in to examine Blasko’s alleged misconduct, which led to a public report.

Currently, Monroe School District is seeking input from the community as they prepare a search for a superintendent that will hold an interim title. Their spokesperson told FOX 13 that if the board decides to launch a permanent search next year the interim superintendent would be invited along with others to apply.

"At this time, the board is still negotiating with Dr. Blasko and we do not have any updates that we are able to share yet," they wrote.

Blasko’s contract was extended through 2025 before he was put on leave in late 2021. His contract pays him $250,000 a year.

Throughout the 2021 school year, a number of headline-grabbing racist attacks within Monroe School District brought negative attention to the district. Parents, teachers and students spoke out about the direction of the district.

The findings painted a picture of a district run through fear and intimidation with a leader focused on his personal image unafraid of making sexist and vulgar remarks.

While the district still needs to determine what will become of Blasko, the public can have a say in what they want to see in the interim superintendent.

The district launched a public survey which can be completed up until July 15.

Robyn Hayashi, the president of the Monroe Education Association, told FOX 13 that she’s pleased that the board is seeking more information, but wants assurances that they won’t miss the mark with the next hire.

"We need assurances that this process will be transparent and thorough, and that the eventual hire will continue the mission of helping foster a safe and inclusive environment for all staff and students in the Monroe School District," she said.

You can take the survey here.