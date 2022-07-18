Monroe School District superintendent resigns following controversies

After the controversy, protests, and student walkouts, the Monroe School District superintendent has officially resigned.

The school board unanimously decided to approve a buy-out, paying Dr. Justin Blasko roughly $400,000 to leave rather than let him continue with his three-year contract.

Monday’s meeting included parents who spoke up early on in 2021, saying it was time to move on from Blasko.

Blasko was placed on leave in December 2021 amid an outcry from community members over how he had handled racism within the district. The complaints came to a head during a winter school board meeting, which led to additional concerns about his leadership and alleged inappropriate behavior.

"There’s been enough damage over the last year in terms of erosion of confidence, and trust – that it’s definitely going to take some time for the district to rebuild that both in terms of the teachers and employees and the public," said Heather Young, a parent in a district.

Young believes this could have long repercussions district-wide.

A school levee renewal is coming up, and concerns are being raised.

Meanwhile, the board president addressed why they chose to buy out the superintendent rather than fire him, telling parents it would have been a long process with no guarantee of how it ends.

"Separation agreements are about compromise to complex, challenging, and nuanced situations. They are not necessarily about what might feel personally, morally, or ethically right," said Jennifer Bumpus, the Monroe School District president.

The next step for Monroe is to search for an interim superintendent. The board is seeking input from the community on what type of leader they hope to have next.

You can take a survey on the interim superintendent search here.