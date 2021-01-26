Eastbound lanes closed on US 2 in Monroe at SR 203 due to crash involving police officer

article

Eastbound lanes at US-2 at Lewis Street in Monroe is blocked due to a crash involving a police officer on a motorcycle.

Monroe police said the lanes on US-2 are closed at SR 203. Traffic is backed up on SR 522 as a result.

Monroe police say an officer was rear ended by another driver on US-2 around 3:18pm. The officer was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The person who rear-ended the officer stayed at the scene.

The highway is expected to be blocked for a while. Use alternative routes.