Monroe High School psychologist charged with four counts of immoral communication with minor

A Monroe High School child psychologist arrested in a child sexual exploitation sting has been charged with four counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

49-year-old Lance Egli was one of three men arrested in an initiative started by Redmond Police aimed at catching child sex predators. The others were a 57-year-old Yakima man and a 46-year-old Tacoma man, arrested in May and September, respectively. Both have also been charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Egli was charged Tuesday morning, and his his arraignment is scheduled for October 25, where he will enter a plea.

A representative with Monroe School District said, "the allegations do not involve students of the district in any fashion." The representative confirmed the suspected psychologist was placed on administrative leave. Further stating, "During this leave, the staff member is not permitted on district property, to participate in district events, or have contact with any students of the district. The district is cooperating with law enforcement and has started an internal investigation."

If you or someone you know is the victim of online sexual exploitation, Redmond Police urge you to call your local police department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

