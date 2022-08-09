Monkeypox in King County: Health officials give update on outbreak, vaccine distribution

Health officials in King County will be giving an update on the monkeypox outbreak and vaccination efforts on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, the Washington State Department of Health said monkeypox cases doubling every week. As of this week the state reported that there have been 213 cases in the state and 180 of those cases are in King County.

This came after U.S. officials declared it as a public health emergency.

Over the weekend, the county opened one of the first community vaccination clinics.

King County has received 9,160 doses, and the state said it's expected to receive more than 17,000 doses in the next few weeks.

Officials will also be giving an update on COVID-19.

The news briefing will start at 1 p.m. and FOX 13 News will stream it in the player above.



