Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Washington

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Monkeypox
Nearly 50 cases of Monkeypox are suspected in King County, and the CDC is warning of limited vaccines while 1,500 people across the country recover from the virus.

SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health has reported the number of monkeypox cases is rising in the state. 

As of this week, 53 people in Washington state have tested positive for orthopoxvirus. 

Monkeypox cases by county:

  • King: 48
  • Pierce: 2
  • Snohomish: 2
  • Non-resident: 1

The DOH said all positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox. 

Federal government announces monkeypox vaccine allotment for Washington

To help stop the spread of the monkeypox virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced plans on Friday to distribute a limited amount of vaccines to the state of Washington. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports monkeypox cases by state of residence, which means they are not reporting the person who tested positive in Washington state but is reporting it for the state where the person lives.


 