Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health has reported the number of monkeypox cases is rising in the state.

As of this week, 53 people in Washington state have tested positive for orthopoxvirus.

Monkeypox cases by county:

King: 48

Pierce: 2

Snohomish: 2

Non-resident: 1

The DOH said all positive cases of orthopoxvirus are considered likely monkeypox.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports monkeypox cases by state of residence, which means they are not reporting the person who tested positive in Washington state but is reporting it for the state where the person lives.



