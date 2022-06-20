Monday could be Sea-Tac Airport's busiest travel day since start of pandemic

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to see a high volume of passengers on Monday as the summer travel season kicks off.

The Transportation Security Administration said it projects the number of people expected to be screened through the security checkpoints could be the highest since the onset of the pandemic.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport well ahead of their departure, and to give enough time for the security screening and boarding process.

Transportation officials said the busiest times of day at the security checkpoints are generally 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, there may be sustained travel volumes throughout the day.

TSA offered the following tips: