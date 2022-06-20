Monday could be Sea-Tac Airport's busiest travel day since start of pandemic
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to see a high volume of passengers on Monday as the summer travel season kicks off.
The Transportation Security Administration said it projects the number of people expected to be screened through the security checkpoints could be the highest since the onset of the pandemic.
Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport well ahead of their departure, and to give enough time for the security screening and boarding process.
Transportation officials said the busiest times of day at the security checkpoints are generally 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, there may be sustained travel volumes throughout the day.
TSA offered the following tips:
- Consider checking your luggage. Reducing the number of carry-on bags and personal items that need to be screened through the security checkpoint saves time for all travelers.
- Be prepared for the screening process. Don’t bring prohibited items to security checkpoint. Download the myTSA app and use the "Can I Bring?" feature to find out whether an item is allowed in your carry-on luggage or if it needs to be placed in checked luggage.
- Empty your pockets prior to arriving in the checkpoint. Place wallets, phones, keys, sunglasses and other loose items from your pockets inside your carry-on bag instead of placing them in a bin. This will ensure personal items are not left behind.
- Follow the rule for traveling with liquids. Gels, liquids and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less in carry-on luggage. The general definition for this rule is that if you can spill it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it is subject to the liquids restriction rule. Anything in quantities larger than 3.4 ounces should travel in checked baggage.
- TSA PreCheck screening. Security checkpoint 4 offers dedicated TSA PreCheck screening throughout the day. Security checkpoint 1 offers TSA PreCheck screening in the morning and early afternoon. General screening is offered at security checkpoints 2, 3 and 5. Be sure to go to the correct checkpoint for the type of screening you are for.