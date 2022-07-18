Monday at 10 p.m.: Why Southern Resident orcas’ behaviors have changed

From first light until long after the sun went down, Monika Wieland Shields was busy at work spotting Southern Resident Killer Whales in late May.

In the past, it was normal to see them perform what locals call "the west side shuffle," moving back and forth just off the coast of the island foraging for fish and socializing along kelp beds for hours at a time.

Times have drastically changed. Since 2013, the Southern Residents have gone missing for large chunks of their traditional season – a concern, as Puget Sound once served as their "refrigerator," a source of Chinook salmon.

This year marked a blip in the other direction – a cause for optimism, as researchers got an early-start on this year’s data collection. They witnessed some hopeful behaviors, and spotted one of the two new calves that were born this year.

"When they are fat and happy they have time to play," explained Shields. "We have seen foraging, as well. Some of the 2-year-olds have surfaced with pieces of fish in their mouth, so they’re learning how to forage on their own."

While the early arrival was cause for excitement, there is a reason that words like optimism are often paired with "cautious." The root cause of the endangered Southern Resident killer whales remains their inability to find Chinook salmon – their prime food source, which is also an endangered species.

On Monday night, FOX 13 is taking our viewers to San Juan Island for a glimpse at the excitement an early arrival brings – and the struggle researchers have watching an endangered species struggle as they race to find out what they can do to help. Our coverage begins Monday night at 10 p.m., and continues Wednesday night with part two of our coverage on the Southern Residents.

This web story will be updated with more information Monday night.

