Mom, whose son drowned, hopes sharing his story will save lives this year

As the weather gets nicer and the water looks more and more inviting, one mom hopes sharing her son’s story will help save lives this year.

First responders warn drownings happen a lot during this time of year due to cold water temperatures.

This is a fact Janice O’Neil, unfortunately, knows all too well.

On July 4th, 2014, her son, Rashawn Hale-Moody, left to go swimming with his friends at Alder Lake.

The 18-year-old had just graduated high school about a month ago and had his entire life ahead of him.

"I miss him. if there could have been something I could have did; if I would have known he was going to the water," said O’Neil.

O’Neil says her son drowned, despite being an excellent swimmer, due to the cold water temperatures at the lake.

"I can’t bring him back. He doesn’t celebrate anymore birthdays," she said.

This upcoming Saturday, April 24th, would have been Shawn’s 25th birthday.

O’Neil says while her son is gone, his life and story can still touch others.

"I want to save a life," she said. "Whoever I can reach to get this through to them; that’s my goal," O’Neil added.