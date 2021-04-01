Mom says she was there for her son's last breath in Seattle church shooting

This week the teen who was killed in a church shooting on March 17 in Seattle was laid to rest.

The victim, Omari Wallace, was just 19-years-old when he was shot during a Community Passageways meeting at a local church.

His mom Katrina Ness said her son was expecting his first child this year, and that motivated him to receive mentorship and support through the program.

"He was happy to go. He was motivated. He wanted to get things done quick. He wanted to try and have his own place and have his family together," said Ness. "He’s wanted to be a dad since he was a little kid. He used to tell me he was going to have 23 kids. As a child you know they’re thinking big, but Omari really wanted to be a dad. It’s just messed up he won’t get to do that."

Ness said Wallace was her best friend. She said Wallace was someone the family relied on.

"He used to wake me up every day, even like just for no reason, that was just the first thing I’d do every morning was to have him come in my room and he would just wake me up and we would talk every day and I don’t have that," said Ness.

Seattle Police said investigators have not provided additional information for release at this time, but the shooting remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Ness said she wants a thorough investigation, not one that is rushed.

There were over a dozen young adults and some Community Passageways staff who witnessed the shooting at Emerald City Bible Fellowship, according to the church pastor.

"I was outside in the parking lot, and I had just parked my car and a kid came running out talking about somebody came in there shooting and then one of the people came out and saw me and threw their hands in the air, and I mean I ran in the building and I got up there right as he was taking his last breath," said Ness.

Ness also met with King County Prosecuting Attorneys on Thursday who told her they are working diligently on her son’s case.

