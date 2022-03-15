Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old girl's death ruled homicide

Pierce County deputies arrested a mother and her boyfriend after a 2-year-old girl's death was ruled homicide.

Sheriff's deputies were called around 8:15 a.m. March 11 to a home on 129th St. S. in Parkland. First responders started life-saving measures on the child, but she died at the scene.

Deputies realized that there was a protection order in place between the man and two of the children in the home. The 29-year-old was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail for third-degree assault of a child regarding a previous child abuse case.

Deputies also said there was an active Department of Children, Youth and Their Families (DCYF) investigation.

On March 12, the Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled the girl's death a homicide.

A day later, detectives interviewed the boyfriend and said authorities had probably cause to charge him and the child's mother. The 21-year-old was arrested later that day and booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of homicide by abuse and murder.

Both were scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

No further details, including the suspects' identities, have been released.

