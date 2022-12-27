Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
12
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:32 PM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:09 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green battling stage 4 cancer, family reveals

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 7:16PM
Instastories
FOX 11
Modest Mouse Performs At The Mission Ballroom article

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green performs at The Mission Ballroom on May 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

The drummer of the rock band, Modest Mouse, is fighting for his life at the hospital.

Jeremiah Green, the band's founding member and drummer, is battling stage 4 cancer, his family revealed on social media. Green's mother, Carol Namatame, announced her son's cancer diagnosis on her Facebook page, asking fans to send "healing vibes."

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. [He’s] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" Namatame said in her Facebook page on Christmas Day.

Formed in Issaquah, Washington – a city that's a 15 to 30-minute drive from Seattle – Modest Mouse was considered one of the more popular indie rock bands in the 2000s. The band produced the 2004 hit "Float On" and "Dashboard," which was popular in 2007.

Modest Mouse has several tour stops scheduled across Central and South America in March 2023. The band celebrated the release of their latest album, The Golden Casket, back in June 2021.

As of Tuesday night, the band has not released a formal statement regarding Green's health. Namatame did not specify the type of cancer her son was diagnosed with.