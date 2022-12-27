Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green battling stage 4 cancer, family reveals

article

The drummer of the rock band, Modest Mouse, is fighting for his life at the hospital.

Jeremiah Green, the band's founding member and drummer, is battling stage 4 cancer, his family revealed on social media. Green's mother, Carol Namatame, announced her son's cancer diagnosis on her Facebook page, asking fans to send "healing vibes."

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. [He’s] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" Namatame said in her Facebook page on Christmas Day.

Formed in Issaquah, Washington – a city that's a 15 to 30-minute drive from Seattle – Modest Mouse was considered one of the more popular indie rock bands in the 2000s. The band produced the 2004 hit "Float On" and "Dashboard," which was popular in 2007.

Modest Mouse has several tour stops scheduled across Central and South America in March 2023. The band celebrated the release of their latest album, The Golden Casket, back in June 2021.

As of Tuesday night, the band has not released a formal statement regarding Green's health. Namatame did not specify the type of cancer her son was diagnosed with.