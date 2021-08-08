'Modern Family' actress Julie Bowen and her sister rescued a woman who fainted on a hike in Utah

article

"Modern Family" actress Julie Bowen and her sister helped save a woman who fainted on a hiking trail in Utah.

A woman named Minnie John was visiting Arches National Park with her family last week when she had a brief medical episode on the trail only to find herself being helped by the famous actress and her physician sister, Annie.

John explained that she was hiking the trail with her family when she started to feel ill. Rather than make her whole family end their hike, she decided to hang back on a rock while her husband and kids continued. She recalls sitting and starting to feel a bit better as a breeze hit her. Unfortunately, her improvement was short-lived.

She apparently fainted and recalled in a lengthy Facebook post that she remembers waking up to a familiar voice giving her aid.

"Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if i might be watching tv. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up," she wrote. "I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be ok, a doctor is cleaning me up. After so many more questions and sticking gooey things in my mouth, giving me electrolytes."

She continued: "That face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes. As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out. Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said smiling 'Modern Family' and I said of course! I told her she was so beautiful. She introduced me to her sister Annie, the doctor, and she is of course Julie Bowen!"

It turns out the woman had fallen forward when she fainted, hitting her nose on the ground. She later said the injury fractured her nose and required five stitches. She also noted that, in addition to dehydration on the "treacherous" trail, she is diabetic and clearly let her sugar level drop too low. Fortunately, in addition to having a doctor and bandages on hand, Bowen came prepared with snacks to help John recover.

Meanwhile, fellow hikers ran up the trail to inform John’s family of the situation so they could come and take her off the trail.

"I praise God for all the doctors and nurses we have in our lives! They truly are superheroes! And those celebrities are awesome human beings too! Love you Julie and Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!" she concluded.

Representatives for Bowen had no comment when reached by Fox News.

However, she recently posted an Instagram video of herself on vacation in Moab, Utah enjoying a ride in a pair of offroad vehicles with her kids.

"Final Moab photo dump!" she captioned the post. "What a great (filthy) trip!!"