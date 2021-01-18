Expand / Collapse search

MLK Day events in Western Washington

By Q13 News Staff
SEATTLE - The pandemic has thrown a wrench into many holiday traditions, but there are still plenty of ways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here in Western Washington.  

Here's a list of MLK Day events around the Puget Sound: 

  • The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Health Fair, sponsored by theBellevue Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and the City of Bellevue, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Details here
  • Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition's MLK Service Day at Oxbow Park, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in South Seattle. Details here.  
  • Virtual programming through the Northwest African-American Museum, including a drive-thru book giveaway with Brad Evans from 11 a.-m. - 12 p.m. Details here
  • Seattle MLK Coalition march and rally at 12 p.m. Details here
  • A Zoom call at 4:30p with the South King Emotional Wellness League. Details here
  • A virtual live streamed celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., presented by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Details here