MLK Day events in Western Washington
SEATTLE - The pandemic has thrown a wrench into many holiday traditions, but there are still plenty of ways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. here in Western Washington.
Here's a list of MLK Day events around the Puget Sound:
- The 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Health Fair, sponsored by theBellevue Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta and the City of Bellevue, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Details here.
- Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition's MLK Service Day at Oxbow Park, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. in South Seattle. Details here.
- Virtual programming through the Northwest African-American Museum, including a drive-thru book giveaway with Brad Evans from 11 a.-m. - 12 p.m. Details here.
- Seattle MLK Coalition march and rally at 12 p.m. Details here.
- A Zoom call at 4:30p with the South King Emotional Wellness League. Details here.
- A virtual live streamed celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., presented by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Details here.