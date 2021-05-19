Mixed messages from King County, state health officials cause confusion over mask-wearing

To mask, or not to mask? It's a question on a lot of King County residents' minds as the state and county's top health officials send mixed messages on whether fully vaccinated people should continue wearing masks indoors.

Washington state Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said Wednesday that "fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations."

His statement is in line with the latest CDC guidance, which says fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks indoors or social distance, unless they're in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

But Shah's tweet doesn't align with comments King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin made a day before.

"The time will come when mask mandates are no longer necessary for everyone, for now let's stick with what's working while more are vaccinated & CoV-19 disease rates fall," Duchin said on Twitter.

When that time will come is unclear. Q13 News asked King County Public Health to clarify, but they deferred to Duchin's tweet and declined to comment further.

They did say on their website that "Public Health is considering whether ending the indoor mask mandate is the best option in King County at this time. We will provide an update later this week."

But the website also refers to a statewide mask mandate that is no longer in place for fully vaccinated people.

Shah said Washingtonians should "respect the room they're in," meaning some businesses and local governments may still require masks indoors. He said local jurisdictions should be issuing more guidance soon.

"If you’re vaccinated you’re protected, but people will wear masks still," Shah said during his weekly COVID briefing. "We don’t want to see people shamed for wearing a mask. We don’t want people pressured into not wearing a mask. If you're unvaccinated you are NOT protected."

RELATED: ‘Now is not the time’: Nurses’ union condemns CDC for relaxing mask protocols for vaccinated people

Major retail outlets like Target, Kroger and CVS Health announced that fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear masks in their stores - unless there's a local mandate in place.

There are some caveats to the updated CDC guidance. People who have weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, should talk with their doctors before shedding their masks. That’s because of continued uncertainty about whether the vaccines can rev up a weakened immune system as well as they do normal, healthy ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram