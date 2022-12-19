Expand / Collapse search
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books

By Chris Oberholtz
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather
raccooon1 article

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. (Credit: Missouri Department of Conservation)

There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons.

Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County. They contacted a conservation agent who weighed the raccoon on a certified scale. 

The current Missouri state record raccoon is 28 pounds, 8 ounces. 

New records are determined at the end of the hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February. Extended trapping season on private land is from March 1 to April 14.

Congratulations, Couper and Huner! That's one BIG catch. 

