Mississippi woman calls police after Apple notifies her of device apparently tracking her location

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:24 PM PST, Mason County
33
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:26 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:50 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:06 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:37 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:28 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:42 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:57 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:16 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Franklin County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from FRI 6:41 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Mississippi woman calls police after Apple notifies her of device apparently tracking her location

By Stephanie Pagones
Published 
News
FOX News
11-pm-airtag-.00_00_06_12.Still001.jpg article

A Mississippi woman is sounding the alarm after she received a cell phone notification that someone was apparently tracking her location using a device that had been placed on or near her or her property for "a while", according to recent reports. 

Rankin County resident Amber Norsworthy said she was with her young children on Dec. 27 when her cell phone "made a noise I hadn’t heard before," she wrote on Facebook that day. 

RELATED: Apple AirTags being used by car thieves: What you need to know to protect yourself

"Unknown Accessory Detected," the notification stated, according to the Facebook post. "This item has been moving with you for a while. The owner can see its location."

Norsworthy said she learned that the person monitoring the device first checked her location at 1:47 p.m. local time, while she and her family were at the park. The latest they checked it was 3:08 p.m., while she was at her family’s home, she said. She received the alert just minutes later. 

She disabled the tracker and called the police, who told her the device was an Apple AirTag, she wrote. Police also told her the device was placed on her property at 1:47 p.m.

"It was very unsettling and it still makes me nervous," Norsworthy continued. "It showed the entire route they followed/tracked me."

A spokesperson for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for information on Thursday. 

Norsworthy told local news station WAPT-TV she searched for the AirTag with the help of sheriff’s deputies, her neighbor and her husband, but they have not been able to locate the device. 

"We all searched all over the place… it can be anywhere," she told the station. "It really made me nervous, you know? Because you hear about trafficking, and things like that, so I immediately was like, 'Oh my gosh, were they watching me? Were they watching my children?"

She said Apple Support was ultimately able to confirm that the device was no longer tracking her. The tech giant advertises AirTags as "a supereasy way to keep track of your stuff."

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.