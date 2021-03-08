Missing Renton teen last seen at bus stop in Tukwila

The search continues for a 14-year-old Renton teen who never came home after an outing with friends Friday night.

Lillian "Lilly" Ellis was last seen at a bus stop in the 100 block of Andover Park West in Tukwila between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday night (March 5).

Her mother said she was at SouthCenter Mall with friends earlier in the evening. She said Lillian contacted her around 6:45 p.m. from a friend's cell phone to say she was on her way home, but she went to the bus stop alone and no one has been able to contact her since then.

Ellis was wearing a royal blue windbreaker, dark wash blue jeans with holes in the knees and white Nike Airforce sneakers when she disappeared.

She is 5’1" tall with dark brown hair with some blue color in it and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Tukwila Police or 911.

