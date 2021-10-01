Missing Tennessee child believed to be taken to Tacoma

article

Tacoma police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old Tennessee boy, who is believed to have been taken to Tacoma.

Investigators said Treyvier Cureaux is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 34-year-old Larant Cureaux.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation described Treyvier Cureaux as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Larant Cureaux is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Larant Cureaux was charged with kidnapping, investigators said.

Anyone who sees them or has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND(824-3463) or (931) 645-8477.

