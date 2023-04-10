Missing plane, pilot recovered near Queets

article

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Air Search and Rescue crews were able to locate and identify a pilot who went missing while flying his plane in early March.

Rod Collen was reported missing on March 6. He left for the Tacoma Narrows Airport at 5:35 p.m., but his plane fell off radar about 45 minutes into his flight. His signal dropped over the Key Peninsula.

On Friday, April 7, crews returned to the area using a new hypothesis of what may have happened to the plane. Initially, weather conditions and snow made it difficult to search, since it was hard to see the white plane in snow when searching overhead. They found "items of interest" that couldn't be identified from the air, bit indicated to rescuers that that could be the possible crash site.

WSDOT Air Search and Rescue, the Quinault Emergency Management and a K9 team from the King County Search and Rescue Office went to the area of interest and were able to identify both the plane and Collen.

Collen was found dead inside the aircraft.

The area where the plane was found is a "densely wooded terrain, difficult to spot and is not easily accessible," WSDOT said.

It's still unclear what caused the plane to go down. The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting its own investigation.