Missing person: Detectives asking for info on 'suspicious' disappearance of Seattle man in Stevens County

Deputies in Stevens County are searching for a missing man who left his Seattle home with his dog to visit his friends. The dog, ‘Bear,’ was found, but his owner, 42-year-old Trevor Bresnahan, was not with him.

His mother told FOX 13 that he and Bear had left on Wednesday, Aug. 10 to visit friends in Wilbur area. She spoke with him in the early morning of Aug. 11 and confirmed he made it to the friends’ home.

However, that was the last time she heard from him.

A week after he was last heard from, a woman called Trevor’s mother to say that she had found a dog wandering on a remote road in Stevens County with her contact number on it. That dog was Bear.

His mother drove out to pick up Bear that night. Bear was dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unhurt.

She has Bear, but now she needs to find her son.

"I'm very worried about you. I don't know if you are being held hostage in a building or if you are hurt. I don't know, but I just can't imagine you leaving your dog. I don't believe you would do that," said Brenda Bresnahan.

Detectives say Bresnahan’s disappearance is suspicious. His mid-2000s Hyundai Accent that he left Seattle in has not been located, either. The car is unique: it is maroon with a lime green hood and bumper.

If you spot the vehicle or have any information on Bresnahan’s whereabouts, contact the Stevens County Sheriff's Department at 509-684-2555.