WSP seeks missing Indigenous person last seen in Ferndale

Washington State Patrol activated its first missing Indigenous person alert Tuesday for a missing Lummi Nation member.

Authorities say 38-year-old Angela M. Maguire was last seen on Saturday in Ferndale.

Maguire is described as 5'7" and 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The alert was activated this week on behalf of the Lummi Police Department. It is the first alert issued for a missing Indigenous person since Washington launched the system in July 2022.

Anyone who has seen Maguire is urged to call 911 immediately.