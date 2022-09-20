Missing Indigenous Person alert issued for 17-year-old last seen in August in Seattle

A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued for a teen who has been missing since Aug. 13.

Washington State Patrol said on Aug. 13, 17-year-old Dorothy Guss was released from Denny Youth Center to her mother, who is not her guardian.

WSP said she spent a few days with her mother before heading to Marysville and then Seattle to spend time with friends. Family members say they were able to contact her on Facebook, but she will not reveal her location or return home.

She could still be in Seattle, but it's unclear if she could have gone somewhere else.

Guss is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'6" and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you see her, call 911.