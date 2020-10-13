Missing California man's car, painting easel found along North Cascades Highway

article

Search and rescue crews are looking for a California man last seen Oct. 8 near Colonial Creek Campground in the North Cascades.

According to the National Park Service, 35-year-old Alexander Pisch's white Toyota Corolla was found two days later parked along Highway 20 (North Cascades Highway), along with an easel he had set up for painting.

It's unclear where he was going.

The park service has deployed a crew of 20 search and rescuers. They're searching the campground and the Diablo Lake area.

Other hikers and national park visitors are often the key to getting information on lost hikers and missing persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or visit nps_isb@nps.gov and click “Submit a Tip." Tips can remain anonymous.