Missing Australian man found safe in Renton 8 days after disappearance

The Renton Police Department (RPD) said a 68-year-old Australian man who disappeared while on a trip to Washington state was found safe more than a week later.

"He is a little dehydrated but doing well considering," police wrote on Twitter. "Family is with him now at VMC. Thank you to all who assisted in keeping an eye out for Stanley."

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.

Detectives confirmed that he traveled south into Kent in the 8800 block of S. 180th Street, near Ikea, shortly after leaving Valley Medical Center.

Authorities say Haviland was supposed to catch his flight back to Australia, but he missed it. He also never returned to his hotel to gather his luggage.

FOX 13 News reached out to Valley Medical Center, and staff confirmed they called a rideshare to pick up Haviland when he was released from the hospital. Haviland was reportedly in "good condition" and alert when he left.

His family was very worried about him and flew to the US to search for him.

Authorities had asked the public to keep him in mind as they travel throughout Renton and the South County area.

On Oct. 13, police said Stanley was found in Renton - more than a week after his disappearance.

