FOUND: 77-year-old woman from Orcas Island missing

A missing 77-year-old woman from Orcas Island has been found.

San Juan County Fire Protection District #2 spokesperson said Saturday afternoon the woman, whose identity officials have not released, is from the Rosario area of Orcas Island has been found.

Search crews issued a missing person notice Friday afternoon for the woman. She is 5'4" with short grey hair. Search and rescue crews say she was last seen on Friday around 2:45 p.m. wearing a light-colored jacket

Search and rescue crews are also concerned because of the colder temperatures and compact snow in some areas.

Orcas Island Fire and Rescue continue their search Saturday and say there may be a possibility she received a ride to the mainland. An alert to the Washington State Ferries to locate her whereabouts was unsuccessful.

If you have any information about the woman's location, contact San Juan County Sheriff's Office at (360) 378- 4151.