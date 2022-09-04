Missing 4-year-old girl with autism believed to be body found in Indiana pond

article

Police in Indiana believe a body found in a pond is that of a missing 4-year-old girl with autism.

Plainfield Police said Fiedwenya "NeeGee" Fiefe went missing on September 1 in the Legacy Farms neighborhood. She was last seen wearing a long pink dress or nightgown.

Authorities later issued a Silver Alert.

Several volunteers, along with first responders, searched for the little girl.

On September 2, police said a body was found in a pond in the neighborhood that matched the description of Fiedwenya. An official confirmation from Hendricks County Coroner’s Office is pending.

"Despite the valiant efforts of our citizens, volunteers, police, fire, along with local and state agencies, the search for missing NeeGee has come to a devastating and heartbreaking end," Plainfield police said in a statement.

"We ask that the public please keep Fiedwenya Fiefe‘s family in their thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy at this time," police continued.

According to FOX 59, a woman identifying herself as the child's mother said a miscommunication led to the child going missing, and she had thought the little girl was with her grandmother. The woman further said Fiedwenya had autism and may have wandered off. The girl was described as being non-verbal and attracted to water.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.