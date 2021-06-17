MISSING: 21-year-old autistic man last seen near Belltown

Police are searching for an endangered, autistic man who was last seen early Thursday morning.

Nathaniel Johnson, a 21-year-old Black man, was last seen in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, according to Seattle Police.

SPD says Johnson is severely autistic and that communication is slow and may have trouble finding his way home.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light-colored shorts, and red shoes. He has brown eyes, shaved hair, and is 6'1" and 220 lbs.

If anyone has information of his whereabouts, SPD is asking the public to call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram