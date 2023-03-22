Minor stabbed outside Mill Creek Dollar Tree

A man has been arrested and a juvenile is recovering after a stabbing in Mill Creek on Wednesday.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was called to the Dollar Tree on 132nd Street SE in Mill Creek for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a boy with a stab wound to his upper body. The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police did not specify the age of the boy, only stating he is a "juvenile"

An adult man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for felony assault.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing. Police did not specify if the two knew each other.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.