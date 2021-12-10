Expand / Collapse search
Minor injuries after tenants were trapped briefly in Federal Way apartment fire

Published 
Federal Way
Associated Press

Federal Way apartment fire

Two people had minor injuries and one person has a leg injury from jumping from the building.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - At least four people were hurt Friday afternoon when a fire in a hallway trapped people in an apartment complex in Federal Way, South King County Fire and Rescue said.

Crews were using ladders to rescue people from balconies, the agency said on Twitter. A couple trapped by the smoke used their own safety ladder to escape from the third floor.

Two people had minor injuries and two others reported injuries, including one person who hurt their leg after jumping off a balcony, fire and rescue said.

The nature of the three other injuries was unknown as was the cause of the fire.

