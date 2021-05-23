Minneapolis leaders announce $30,000 reward for information on child shootings

article

Minneapolis city and community leaders gathered Sunday to announce a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in any of the three recent shootings of children. The reward includes up to $10,000 per case.

Between April 30 and May 17, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen were shot. Aniya Allen died from her injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org. Officials noted that tipsters can still be anonymous and receive a financial reward if the information leads to an arrest.