Postal worker killed in Milwaukee while delivering mail

A postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side while delivering mail Friday, Dec. 9, according to police.

The shooting happened near 65th and Lancaster around 6 p.m. Police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man who died at the scene. He had 18 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also confirmed a letter carrier was the victim of the shooting.

"That’s the most devastating part – like, we all get up every day to go to work to provide for our families," said neighbor Jeff Brown, "is it really that bad that we have to look over our shoulders to go provide for our families?"

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Milwaukee police are leading the investigation with help from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

Statement from U.S. Postal Inspection Service:

"The safety and security of Postal employees is a top priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The Postal Inspection Service is leading this investigation with support from local law enforcement. If you have any information related to this matter, please contact Postal Inspectors immediately at 877-876-2455 or the Milwaukee Police Department."