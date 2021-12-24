Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
9
High Wind Warning
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 AM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:30 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:15 PM PST, Wenatchee Area

Millions scramble for destinations as flight cancelations pile up

By Matthew Smith
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

COVID-19 forces airlines to cancel hundreds of flights

Thousands of flights were canceled on Christmas Eve.

SEATTLE - Major airlines are canceling dozens of flights as illnesses tied to COVID-19 have created a domino effect on flight crews during the holiday season.

Delta, Alaska Airlines and United Airlines are among the list of airlines with extra cancellations.

Delta said the cancellations were related to both COVID-19 and severe weather, while United Airlines tied the cancellations to the new omicron variant.

"The nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation," United said in a statement.

Flight Aware placed 12 flights heading in, and 12 flights heading out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as being canceled in the past 24 hours – the number of delays were much higher.

Sara Ball and her family told FOX 13 they were relieved that their flight eventually made it to Seattle after sitting at a restaurant in California watching the delay lengthen by the hour.

"There was a moment where I thought our flight was going to be canceled," said Ball. "It said it was delayed one hour, then two hours delayed, then three hours – we were like: The flight is not happening."

The Ball family eventually had to cancel a Christmas Eve visit with friends, but they made it home in time to ensure they’d celebrate Christmas in their own home.

"My kids are wearing candy-can suit," said Ball, laughing. "We’re just trying to make the best of it."

Despite the flux of canceled flights, TSA screenings are showing a rebound in travel.

On Dec. 23, roughly 2.2 million people were screened, that’s slightly less than 2019 – while nearly tripling the number of people screened in 2019.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram
 