Mill Creek police arrest repeat drug offender for suspected fentanyl pills

Police arrested a 15-time convicted felon from Arlington near McCollum Park Athletic Field last week, and recovered multiple handguns and drugs after searching the suspect's car.

According to the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD), on Wednesday, June 8, officers observed a suspicious vehicle near the corner of N. Creek Dr. and Dumas Rd. When officers approached the man from the driver's side window, they noticed narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun.

Authorities then took the 33-year-old suspect into custody, and booked him in the Snohomish County jail for unlawful possession of a firearm. After obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle, they recovered a second 9mm handgun and about 1,200 pills believed to have been laced with fentanyl.

On the evening of June 12, the same suspect was contacted by local law enforcement and arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and for eluding police.

"The Mill Creek Police Department is committed to providing a high level of service to our community," said Acting Police Chief Stan White. "I am proud of our officers and their efforts."

Details regarding the identity of the suspect involved are limited, check back for updates.

