Mill Creek holds 'reverse' Memorial Day parade in COVID era to honor those who served



The city of Mill Creek in Snohomish County still held a parade for Memorial Day, but it looked slightly different from a traditional parade due to the pandemic.

The city held a "reverse parade" which allowed people to drive by area businesses that donned

their windows with ‘memorial boards.’ Those boards highlighted the accomplishments of local military members who lost their lives.

Also on display were military uniforms and an eternal flame.

Fifteen service members from the Mill Creek area were honored in the reverse parade, and nine businesses participated.

