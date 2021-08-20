Military family’s moving van stolen in Federal Way during west coast trek

A healthcare professional and career military man were reeling when they woke up to find their U-Haul packed with precious momentoes to get them up the west coast was stolen.

Miles Prodsky and Mary McQuilkin began their journey in San Francisco and were headed to Anchorage. They stopped in Federal Way along the way. A Toyota truck being towed on a trailer, sitting behind a 20-foot U-Haul, was packed with 30 years of world travels of combined military and Peace Corps service. The couple said it all disappeared overnight.

"Every night we wake up in the middle of the night thinking of what’s not there anymore," said Miles.

"Everything we owned was in that moving truck and pickup truck," Mary said.

They did what they could by filing a report with Federal Way law enforcement. Mary built a website detailing their own nightmare and their story began spreading on social media. Then late this week some good news came to light.

King County Sherriff’s Deputies recovered the family’s Toyota Thursday night near Auburn. The missing 20-foot rental truck was located Friday afternoon, but their personal items have yet to be recovered.

