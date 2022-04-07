Middle school student fights off would-be kidnapper in Wallingford

article

An investigation is underway after an attempted abduction of a middle school student Wednesday afternoon in Seattle.

Hamilton International Middle School Principal Dorian Manza sent parents a letter informing them that an unknown adult had tried to abduct a student near the school.

The incident happened at about 2:50 p.m. near North 42nd Street and the tennis courts in the Wallingford neighborhood.

Seattle police told the school that the student was walking home from school through Wallingford Park when the person "came out from behind some bushes" and asked the student if they wanted a ride home.

After the student said "no," the person grabbed the student with both hands.

Police said the student fought back, broke away and ran away from the scene.

In the letter, Manza said the student’s family called the police.

The person was not seen again and police are investigating.

The suspect was described as an older man, possibly heavy-set.

"In addition to police investigating this incident, I want you to know that the school district’s Safety & Security team is aware and will increase its presence at the school tomorrow and possibly Friday or more," Manza said.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram