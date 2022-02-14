Microsoft to reopen Redmond campus on Feb. 28, adjust hybrid work

article

After a long two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft is reopening its campus and welcoming employees back to the office—if they choose to return.

The Redmond-based tech company announced Monday that, starting on Feb. 28, employees will have 30 days to "make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences" with their managers.

Once those 30 days have passed, Microsoft will reopen its campus to employees, visitors and guests; they will also start up their Connector ride-share service for commuters.

Up until now, the company had employed a ‘hybrid workplace’ approach, with many employees opting to work from home.

The company’s decision to reopen stems from King County’s fast-declining COVID rates, said Microsoft VP Chris Capossela. As of last week, 83.8% of county residents are fully vaccinated, and 91.6% have gotten their first dose.

"These high vaccination rates, along with declining hospitalizations and deaths in the state, are part of what enables us to move to this stage of our hybrid work journey," said Capossela. "In addition, we ensure that established local testing solutions are in place and that we’re aligned to all government guidance for businesses like ours."

Microsoft’s Silicon Valley campus in the Bay Area will also open Feb. 28, and Capossela said they anticipate reopening their other locations in the near future.

